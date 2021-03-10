Beginning Monday all Texans 50 and older will be able to get COVID-19 vaccination

All Texans age 50 and above will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination beginning on Monday, March 15, according to information made public by the Texas Health and Human Services.
The agency states that 93% of COVID-19-related fatalities in the state have been in people 50 and older.
While exact figures are not available at this time, it is expected that an increase in the number of doses of the vaccine will be delivered across the state beginning next week.
Individuals should contact their provider of choice to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated as the vast majority of the locations administering the vaccine do not take walk-ins.
In Cherokee County, Brookshire Brothers pharmacies in Jacksonville, Rusk and Alto have been administering COVID-19 shots, as has CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens in Jacksonville.
Chapman's Pharmacy in Rusk has also been a vaccine provider, as well as the Cherokee County Health District in Jacksonville.
Providers are notified weekly on the number of doses that they will be receiving the following week.
