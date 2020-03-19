BULLARD – Bullard ISD will provide lunch for ALL Bullard ISD students ages 18 and younger during our school closure, according to a release from the district.
Lunches will be provided as a "grab and go" at Bullard Elementary, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday.
"We realize that many may not be able to get to the elementary campus. In order to ensure that our students have the most opportunities possible to take advantage of lunch, BISD volunteers will deliver sack lunches to students at key locations during the week," the release stated.
Delivery sites include:
• Front gate area Shadybrook west for east and west
• Front gate area Lakewood west for east and west
• Lakeway Harbor east, 155 office area
• Lakeway Harbor west, front gate
• Shell Shores/Cedar Bay, front of Shell Shores Drive
• Petty Estates (delivery is estimated at about 11:50 a.m.)
"Deliveries will be at the locations beginning at 11:30 a.m. each day. Volunteers will stay on location until 11:50 a.m. We are estimating the number of sack lunches for each location on Monday, but we will adjust numbers for the rest of the week based on Monday’s demand," the release noted, adding, "lunches must be picked up by students 18 years of age or younger."
