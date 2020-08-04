BULLARD – Thanking local families for their “patience and understanding as we have navigated this ever-changing situation,” Bullard ISD Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee outlined the district's plans for the new school year, which is slated for Aug. 18.
“While the reopening of school just a few weeks away will be complex, I hope that you know that Bullard ISD is committed to using guidance from the Texas Education Agency, the University Interscholastic League and our state and local officials,” Lee said in a letter to families. “Most importantly, we used information from you – our parents and staff – to create a back to school plan that works for the Bullard ISD community.”
This year, the district will offer two options for students: A traditional face-to-face setting and a 100% online virtual instruction plan, he said.
“Specific information related to both options are provided in our Back To School Plan that can be found on the Bullard ISD website, as well as paper copies are available on all campuses and at the central office building. Our first day of school will remain Aug. 18,” he said. “We realize that each family has different needs for their children this upcoming year. It is because of this that parents and guardians will have an opportunity to select the educational option that they believe is best for their children.”
Parents and guardians can select an option by going to www.bullardisd.net through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. Families must commit to that plan for the six-week grading period, which ends Sept. 25.
If no option is selected, the default will be to begin the school year with the traditional face-to-face plan, Lee said.
Should a student need to “quickly default to remote learning due to COVID-19 related illness,” his or her needs will immediately be accommodated, with “decisions made by the school district based on symptoms or testing, and only require the student to participate in remote instruction for the time of self-isolation or quarantine.”
If a family opts to participate in remote learning at any time during the school year, BISD requires that the student commits to that decision for the remainder of the current grading period, plus the entire following grading period, he said.
“As we receive additional guidance, Bullard ISD will make the needed changes as directed by state and local officials. We remain committed to ensuring that our students have a quality educational experience, whether that is in a Traditional Face-to-Face or 100% Online Virtual environment,” Lee said, adding that a comprehensive guidance can be found online at www.bullardisd.net/.
