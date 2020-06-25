Cherokee County Public Health officials reported Thursday evening a total of 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to release, of these, 57 are recovered cases, while 36 cases are active. The overall number of cases include 17 associated with a state facility in the county. Two deaths resulted from the virus.
Jacksonville city officials have noted that within city limits, there are 26 confirmed cases, including two new ones. Of these, 16 of the Jacksonville cases are active.
