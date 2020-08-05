Within roughly a 24-hour period, the number of Cherokee County’s confirmed coronavirus cases has risen, with 115 additional cases reported Wednesday evening.
There are now a total of 953 reported cases throughout Cherokee County, with approximately half – 472 – having occurred within Jacksonville city limits. However, according to data from Cherokee County Public Health, of the total number of reported cases, 707 are recoveries, while the number of deaths from the virus remains the same, with two losses since information began being collected shortly after the pandemic was declared in mid-March.
The largest age demographic remains that of the 21 to 30 range, currently at 158, slightly higher from a figure of 154 posted Tuesday night.
Jacksonville has a reported 472 confirmed cases of the virus; individuals in the 21-30 age demographic still represent the highest number of the confirmed cases overall, now at 154.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.