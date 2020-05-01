UPDATE: According to a release from the City of Jacksonville, Cherokee County Case #16 is located within the city limits of Jacksonville. This is the second reported case in the Jacksonville city limits, and the only known active case in the Jacksonville city limits.
- - - -
CHEROKEE COUNTY – Local health officials have confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 in Cherokee County, bringing the total number of cases up to 16.
Of these, five cases are active, while 10 are listed as recovered, with one death due to the virus, according to a release Friday morning from the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
Officials also noted that of the 16 cases, three are travel-related, while 13 were determined to be acquired through community spread.
Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, these symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.