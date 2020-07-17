Cherokee County adds 28 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

Twenty-eight newly confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported late Thursday by Cherokee County Public Health, which brings the total number of cases to 467.
Recoveries (253) now out number the number of active cases (212).
Jacksonville (75766 zip code) gained 17 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the city's total to 270.
Case counts in Rusk stand at 72, Bullard has a total of 32 cases, and Alto and the Rusk State Hospital account for 20 cases apiece.
Eighty-eight cases are attributed to the 21-30 age group. This accounts for 18.8 percent of the total number of cases.
The second-highest age segment is the 11-20-year-olds. Seventy-five individuals in this group have tested positive. This is 16.0 percent of the total cases.
Slightly more than half (239, 51.1 percent) of the cases are females.
