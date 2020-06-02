CHEROKEE COUNTY – While the number of local confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased by four, health officials also are seeing more recoveries from the virus, according to the latest figures released Tuesday evening by the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
There are currently 47 reported cases, of which 34 are cases of recovery, two deaths and 11 active; among the active cases, nine are residents of a state facility located within the county, while the remainder are of county residence, a CCPHD release stated.
Overall, three cases have been travel-related, while 44 cases have been determined to be acquired through community spread.
“Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, these symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure,” the release noted, adding “the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.”
