CHEROKEE COUNTY – For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-May, patient recoveries have outpaced active cases.
According to the most recent figures released by the Cherokee County Public Health Department, while two additional cases reported Friday morning brings the total number of cases to 54, there are 45 recovered virus cases, representing an 83.3 percent recovery rate.
Meanwhile, there are seven active cases – four of which are at a state facility operated in the county – and two deaths.
Of the county's 54 cases overall, 37 cases were residents, while 17 (including the four active cases) have been in a state facility.
“Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, these symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure,” a CCPHD release noted, adding “the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.”
