Cherokee County COVID-19 at a glance

Cherokee County is rapidly approaching the 4,600 mark in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of Sunday, 4,586 individuals in the county had contracted the disease since the start.
There have been 149 deaths in Cherokee County due to the virus.
Over the past seven days, 11 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed per day on average in the county, according to usafacts.org (as of Sunday).
The COVID-19 picture in Texas is not a good one either.
As of Sat., the daily average of new cases in the state stood at 11,900 per day.
This is a 132% increase over the past 14 days.
Hospitalizations in the Lone Star state have ballooned upward to a daily average of 8,566 cases per day, which is a 102% increase over the past couple of weeks.
Fifty-seven people per day are passing away due to COVID-19. This is a 98% increase over the last 14 days.
