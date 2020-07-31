Cherokee County COVID-19 case count grows to 760

Cherokee County Public Health now reports a total of 760 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.
Recoveries stand at 538, with 221 active cases listed.
The cities of Jacksonville and Rusk have the greatest number of cases, with 432 and 122, respectively.
Fifty cases are attributed to the Rusk State Hospital and 43 individuals in Bullard have come down with the virus.
Accounting for 140 (18.4%) of the total cases is the 21-30 age group, with the 51-60s having 112 (14.7%) of the cases.
The 41-50s make up 13.9% (140).
