Cherokee County COVID-19 case count moves to 1,167

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cherokee County continues to grow.
According to the latest information provided by Cherokee County Public Health, there have been 1,167 confirmed cases in the county.
There have been 951 recoveries, there are 216 active cases, and 75 hospitalizations.
Jacksonville, with 526 cases is where the majority of the cases are concentrated in.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons in Rusk account for 226 cases, followed by residents of Rusk (173) and the Rusk State Hospital (75).
The total case counts of the three aforementioned entities in Rusk total 474 total cases, which is only 52 less than Jacksonville is reporting. Jacksonville has roughly more than 8,400 more residents than Rusk.
The 21-30 age group is accounting for 15.1% (176) of the total cases, followed by the 41-50 group with 144 (12.3%) cases and the 51-60s (136, 11.6%).
