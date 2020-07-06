Cherokee County COVID-19 case count now stands at 234

After 22 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed on Sunday, Cherokee County now stands at 234 total cases of the virus.
At the present time there are 152 active cases. Eighty individuals have recovered and there have been two deaths.
Two hundred fourteen cases involve county residents, and 20 cases are associated with a state facility in the county.
According to the Cherokee County Public Health authority, 133 cases are Jacksonville residents, 33 patients live in Rusk, 17 are attributed to a state facility in the county.
Bullard (14), Alto (8), New Summerfield (8), Reklaw (5), Troup (4), Cuney (4) and Wells (2) have also had members of their respective communities to test positive.
Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, these symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Everyone has ways that they can contribute to slow the spread of the virus and should remember to:
Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed or gloved hands.
Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
Stay at home as much as possible
Put distance between yourself and other people.
Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus
Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around other people (grocery shopping, pharmacy, etc.)
If you are in a private setting and do not have your cloth face covering, remember to cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
