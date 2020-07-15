CHEROKEE COUNTY: COVID-19 case count surpasses the 400 mark

Cherokee County has accounted for 417 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the latest figures received from Cherokee County Public Health.
The number of active cases totals 238, and there have been 177 recoveries.
Jacksonville (75766 zip code) accounts for 243 cases, with Rusk totaling 64 cases and Bullard 27.
Twenty cases have been connected with the Rusk State Hospital, and 17 confirmed cases have been in Alto.
The 21-30 age group continues to account for the greatest number of cases (81), which represents 19.4 percent of the total cases.
Sixty-seven (16.1 percent) of those stricken with the virus are in the 11-20 age segment, with the 31-40 group having 60 cases (14.4 percent).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.