Cherokee County COVID-19 case count surpasses the 800 mark

According to the most recent figures released by Cherokee County Public Health, the county's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 811.
Recoveries number 585, there are 224 active cases, and 66 individuals have been hospitalized.
Jacksonville residents have accounted for 454 cases, followed by Rusk (136), Rusk State Hospital (51) and Bullard (48).
Those between the age of 21 and 30 have accounted for 149 (18.4%) of the total cases, with the 51-60s totaling 118 (14.5%) of the cases and the 41-50 segment containing 117 (14.4%) of the cases.
