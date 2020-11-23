Cherokee County COVID-19 cases top 1,700 mark

The latest numbers provided by Texas State Health Services on Monday revealed that a total of 1,726 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Cherokee County.
That number includes 36 new cases.
The county's death toll has risen to 51.
State positivity rate rising rapidly
Texas currently ranks No. 14 among the 50 states in COVID-19 test positivity rate. The latest numbers from the John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center indicates that 24.1% of the tests being administered are coming back positive in the state.
Texas had trimmed its positivity rate down to around 8% in late summer.
Over the past seven days there have been an average of 9,103 new cases daily in the Lone Star State.
Texas is doing better than its neighbor to the north, Oklahoma, in positivity rate. Oklahoma currently stands at 36.9%.
New Mexico (21.9 %) and Louisiana (8.2%) rank well below Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.