Cherokee County COVID-19 numbers increase 69% from a week ago

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County has increased 69.4% in the past week.
Based on data reported as of Sunday, an average of 57 new cases a day for the past seven days has been recorded in the county.
A week prior, Cherokee County had a average of 37 new cases per day for the last seven days.
The number of adults having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Cherokee County is slightly less than the neighboring counties of similar demographics.
A total of 35.84% of adults in the county have received at least one dose.
Houston County checked in at 38.76%, followed by Henderson County (38.63%), Anderson County (38.28%) and Rusk County (36.30%).
All of the aforementioned counties trail the national average by a wide margin.
Currently, 57% of the eligible adults in the country have received at least one shot, with 47.3% being fully vaccinated.
