RUSK – A discussion Tuesday during the Cherokee County Commissioners' Court meeting about local response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has left County Judge Chris Davis with a favorable impression of county residents.
“This has gone so good, people have been so good about that,” he said of their response to an executive order issued earlier this month by Governor Greg Abbott, which essentially limits large group gatherings and promotes social distancing while closing schools and suspending indoor dining and use of facilities where large numbers of people gather, among other things, through April 3.
The threat posed by the contagious respiratory virus “has aggravated people, but they're also saying, 'Hey, this is what we have to do.' And I'm very proud of our community,” he said after the meeting.
Tuesday's meeting was the county's inaugural trial for using the video Internet Zoom platform, allowing county leaders to meet the required “10 or less” gathering mandated by the executive order. Precinct 3 Commissioner Patrick Reagan attended from a remote site, while Davis and the remaining commissioners were at the courthouse for the meeting.
County Emergency Management Coordinator Sergio Servin and Grace A. Mikhail, the county health department's emergency preparedness/disease surveillance branch manager, were at the meeting to discuss the county's response to the pandemic, describing how they are working with other government and health officials to closely monitor the situation as CDC guidelines are strictly followed, he said.
Servin and Mikhail “really did stress for people to go to the CDC for their information,” Davis said, adding, “don't believe all you read on Facebook – please get your information from good sources, like the CDC and the state Department of Health Services.”
At this time, no cases of the virus have been reported in Cherokee County, which Davis said he felt because people were heeding the governor's orders.
“And we need to keep doing exactly that, with the social distancing and hygiene” to keep the virus at bay, he said. “When we don't go somewhere, we're saving lives. We are staying away, we're washing our hands and using common sense. And that's what we are saying over and over; we don't know how many lives this is going to save, but this our chance to help,” he said.
During the meeting, the court also:
• Approved an interlocal agreement between the City of Troup and Precinct 4 for assistance with work on a county road just off State Highway 110. The city will pay for and provide the materials, Pct. 4 Commissioner Billy McCutcheon told he court.
• Approved the county's over-axle and over-gross weight tolerance permit bond for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles;
• Approved a resolution to support Habitat for Humanity of Smith County to apply for an affordable housing program grant;
• Proclaimed the month of April as Child Abuse Awareness Month;
• Approved budget amendments for Road and Bridge carryovers for all precincts from the 2019 fiscal year; and
• Approved consent agenda which includes payment of bills, payroll and transfer funds, as well as a 2019 yearly report and racial profiling report from Precinct 4 Constable Jamie Beene.
A proclamation, to be delivered by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Judge Rodney Wallace, was tabled, according to County Clerk Laverne Lusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.