Cherokee County mid-week COVID-19 numbers are heading in the right direction

There could be a light at the end of the long tunnel when it comes to the number of new cases of COVID-19 that are recorded in Cherokee County.
According to the New York Times, there were only 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. This figure does not include those that have tested positive in a home test.
This is a tremendous improvement over where the county was on Thursday through Saturday of last week, when an average of 90 new cases per day were registered.
This hard and sudden spike forced most school districts in Cherokee County — including the Jacksonville Independent School District and the Rusk Independent School District — to shut their doors for several days, both before and after Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday as staff and student absenteeism skyrocketed.
Cherokee County's rolling 7-day average for new cases stands at 61 as of Tuesday's data.
Of the neighboring counties that are similar in composition to Cherokee County, the county ranks in the middle of the pack, with 7-day averages in Henderson County coming in at 122 new cases per day and Rusk County seeing 91 new cases per day over the past week.
Houston County (33 new cases per day on average) and Anderson County (48 new cases per day) had the least number of new infections according too the report.
