Cherokee County officials report 6 new cases of COVID-19

The Cherokee County Public Health Department is reporting six newly confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.
Cherokee County's total number of confirmed cases of the virus now stands at 31.
Three of those cases are travel related and 28 are thought to have been acquired by community spread.
There are 13 active cases in Cherokee County at this time. Seventeen individuals have recovered and one person has died.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.