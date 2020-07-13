Cherokee County Public Health reports an additional 20 COVID-19 cases on Monday

Cherokee County Public Health said 20 newly reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded on Monday.
A total of 392 total cases have been confirmed, with 240 listed as active and 152 having recovered.
Of the 20-latest cases, 16 live in Jacksonville, three in Rusk and one in Troup.
The 21-30 age group continues to account for the greatest number of cases — 76 (19.4 percent).
Next is the 11-20 age segment that have 63 people (16.1 percent) infected with the virus.
