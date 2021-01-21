Cherokee County ranks slightly ahead of state and nation in COVID-19 vaccinations

Efforts to get Cherokee County residents vaccinated against COVID-19 are progressing at a rate that is slightly ahead of the Texas and the national rate, according to the latest figures released at mid day Thursday.
A total of 2,011 (4.8% of those 16 and older who are eligible to receive the immunization) county residents have received their first injection.
Texas' first-shot rate is 4.4%, while 4.3% of the eligible population group in the United States has received their initial vaccination.
As for the number of Cherokee County residents having received both of their COVID-19 shots; 73 (.002% of the eligible population) fall into that group.
The latest data indicates 0.7% of eligible Texans have received both doses. The national rate is also 0.7%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.