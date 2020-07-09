CHEROKEE COUNTY – Sixteen additional reported cases of COVID-19 recently have been confirmed by county health officials, bringing the total number of confirmed cases within Cherokee County to 287.
Of these, 22 have been associated with a state facility, with two currently active cases.
The remainder are the cases are of county residents, identified as living in Alto, Bullard, Cuney, New Summerfield, Reklaw, Troup and Wells.
The two biggest cities in Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk – reflect the largest number of these reported cases: Jacksonville residents account for 167 of the cases, while 46 cases involve Rusk residents. Other Rusk-area figures include the Rusk State Hospital, which accounts for 17 cases; two cases involve TDCJ inmates at a Rusk facility, according to information received from the CCPHD.
The latest figures from the City of Jacksonville indicates there are 114 confirmed cases within city limits. Of these, the highest demographic is of individuals in the 21-30 age bracket, numbering 33 (or 28.94 percent) cases. That figure is nearly twice that of the two next biggest demographics, which report 18 cases – the 11-20 age group and the 31-40 age group. Numbers appear to taper with an aging demographic, according to a snapshot provided by Jacksonville city officials.
Texas Health and Human Services has a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at (833) 986-1919.
