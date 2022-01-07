Cherokee County Sheriff's Office to temporarily ban jail visitations due to COVID spike

UPDATE: 5:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7
In a correction to a release by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Brent Dickson stated there are currently no cases of COVID-19 within the Cherokee County jail population.
The suspension of jail visitation is a precautionary measure due to increasing numbers of active COVID-19 cases reported within the county.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, upon the recommendation of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, has decided to temporarily prohibit jail visitations at the Cherokee County Jail.
According to a news release, the ban is effective immediately and will last for 30 days and is due to “a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the community.”
The release also stated if the COVID-19 situation has not improved after a month, an extension could be necessary in order to prevent the spread of the disease.
The number of inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19 has taken take a sharp increase in the past few days, according to the memo.
Video calls and telephone calls will continue to be available to inmates, at cost, using equipment provided by the Cherokee County Jail.
