Cherokee County tops 500 mark in COVID-19 case count

As of late Sunday evening Cherokee County's total case count of coronavirus (COVID-19) stood at 515, according to information received from Cherokee County Public Health.
Recoveries (302) continue to outnumber active cases (213) by a wide margin.
Jacksonville (75766 zip code) has 298 virus cases, with Rusk accounting for 80 cases and Bullard 34.
Twenty-six patients live in Alto, 20 are linked to the Rusk State Hospital while New Summerfield and Troup have 14 cases apiece.
State correctional facilities in the county account for 13 cases, while Reklaw (6), Cuney (5), Wells (3) and Gallatin (2) round things out.
The 21-30 age group is the leading segment in total cases, with 92 (17.8 percent).
Next is the 11-20 group with 78 (15.1 percent), followed by the 41-50 and the 51-60 division, with each having 74 (14.4 percent) cases.
Female COVID-19 patients out number male patients 264 to 218.
