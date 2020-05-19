Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cherokee County Tuesday, bringing the total number to 38.
According to a release issued late Tuesday afternoon by the Cherokee County Public Health Department, of these cases, three have been travel-related, while 35 cases have been determined to be acquired through community spread.
“Of the 19 active cases, 15 cases are residents of a state facility in Cherokee County, and four are county residents,” the release noted.
Seventeen cases are of individuals who have recovered from the virus, and two cases resulted in death.
