CHEROKEE COUNTY – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county boundaries is now at 212, according to county officials.
According to a release issued by the Cherokee County Public Health Department late Friday, an additional 71 cases of the virus were confirmed, for a total of 136 active cases, 74 recovered cases and two deaths.
Overall, 20 of the cases – which includes two that are currently active – have been associated with a state facility, while the remainder – 210 – have been residents of Cherokee County.
On Friday, Jacksonville ISD and the county teamed up with the Texas Military Department to offer a free test collection site at the JISD gymnasium; a second such collection is slated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library.
Meanwhile, as of July 3, the City of Jacksonville is reporting 87 confirmed cases within city limits, of which 18 are recoveries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.