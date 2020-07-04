Jacksonville, Texas - COVID-19 snapshot
Snapshot courtesy of the City of Jacksonville

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county boundaries is now at 212, according to county officials.

According to a release issued by the Cherokee County Public Health Department late Friday, an additional 71 cases of the virus were confirmed, for a total of 136 active cases, 74 recovered cases and two deaths.

Overall, 20 of the cases – which includes two that are currently active – have been associated with a state facility, while the remainder – 210 – have been residents of Cherokee County.

On Friday, Jacksonville ISD and the county teamed up with the Texas Military Department to offer a free test collection site at the JISD gymnasium; a second such collection is slated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library.

Meanwhile, as of July 3, the City of Jacksonville is reporting 87 confirmed cases within city limits, of which 18 are recoveries.

Tags

Recommended for you