Cherokee County's COVID-19 case count grows to 655

A total of 655 active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been attributed to Cherokee County, according to the latest information released by Cherokee County Public Health.

Recoveries (424) are well ahead of active cases (229). Fifty-one individuals are reported to be hospitalized with the disease.

The top city and towns in total case counts are: Jacksonville (374), Rusk (102), Bullard (40) and Alto (31).

Although the 21-30 age group continues to lead in the total number of cases — 124 (18.9%) — the 51-60 group has inched up to second, with 94 cases (14.3%).

The 11-20 segment has 89 cases, or 13.6% of the total.

