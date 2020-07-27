Cherokee County's COVID-19 case count grows to 655

A total of 655 active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been attributed to Cherokee County, according to the latest information released by Cherokee County Public Health.
Recoveries (424) are well ahead of active cases (229). Fifty-one individuals are reported to be hospitalized with the disease.
The top city and towns in total case counts are: Jacksonville (374), Rusk (102), Bullard (40) and Alto (31).
Although the 21-30 age group continues to lead in the total number of cases — 124 (18.9%) — the 51-60 group has inched up to second, with 94 cases (14.3%).
The 11-20 segment has 89 cases, or 13.6% of the total.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.