CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic promoting virtual visits with doctors

The CHRISTUS Health Care system, which includes CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Jacksonville, reminds patients that one way to minimize the spread of infectious diseases such as coronavirus (COVID-19), is by taking advantage of its virtual medicine offerings.
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic has expanded its services to include video and telephone visits with its health care providers, as an alternative to in-office visits.
A video visit is appropriate for most evaluations. A telephone visit is by phone only (no video), and is used if you do not have video capability. Patients can use video or telephone visits for simple illnesses like a cough or cold to more complicated conditions like diabetes or heart disease.
To schedule a video or telephone visit simply visit ChristusMyChart,org. The free download to a mobile device of the MyChart app and Zoom app are also available. The Zoom app is also required for a computer.
To schedule a telephone appointment, call 844-606-3627.
Both video and telephone visits are covered by nearly all major medical insurances including Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. Many plans are requiring no co-payment. Please check with your insurer for details.
