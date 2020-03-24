As of 2:30 p.m. March 24, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cherokee County. The City of Jacksonville’s emergency management team continues to work with partners including Cherokee County, Cherokee County Department of Public Health, Jacksonville ISD, and other regional and State partners to monitor and assess the situation and respond appropriately.
“The health and safety of our residents is our top priority.” Says, City Manager Greg Smith. “We have taken many precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we ask that our residents and businesses continue doing their part until this situation is resolved.”
Residents are asked to ‘Do the Five’ actions recommended by the World Health Organization:
1. Hands: Wash them often.
2. Elbow: Cough into it.
3. Face: Don’t touch it.
4. Space: Keep a safe distance.
5. Home: Stay if you can.
Currently, City staff continues to work in normal job functions assisting residents and customers, just not with face-to-face contact; The timeline for which has been extended to April 3 to comply with State mandates. The April City Council workshop, and regular City Council meetings will continue as scheduled, however residents who wish to attend may need to do so virtually for which the city is implementing a plan with updates to be provided soon.
“While our offices are closed to the public, city departments continue to be fully operational. Says Smith, “We continue to provide the highest level of city services we can.”
Residents should be informed of a nationwide change announced by Republic Services: While routes will continue as normal, trash must be in a trash receptacle or a plastic bag. No loose woods, metals, or cardboard will be accepted.
Most Jacksonville businesses and restaurants remain open and, have accommodated to abide by the temporary mandates set by the State of Texas; which includes bans on dining-in and socializing in groups of 10-or-more.
“We encourage our community to patron our businesses and restaurants during this difficult time.” said Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham “Call them, or visit their Facebook pages if you have questions about their adjusted hours or service.”
Currently, the City of Jacksonville is not considering any shelter-in-place order. This would only change if it became mandated by the State of Texas, or with a significantly escalated urgency in either Jacksonville or Cherokee County.
All city parks and Lake Jacksonville remain open. Please keep in mind, that the City is not disinfecting parks or equipment, and residents are urged to use social distancing and proper precautions when using the facilities.
“We know this is tough on all of our residents and businesses.” Says Mayor Gorham, “We ask for your continued support and obeyance as we all do our part to slow the spread.”
