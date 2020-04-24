City of Jacksonville fairing extremely well amid COVID-19 virus

Based on the latest figures released late Friday morning, the City of Jacksonville and its citizens are doing a commendable job in their efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to Jacksonville Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Fortner, out of the 13 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cherokee County, only one case has been in Jacksonville.
There are four active cases of the virus in the county, but no active cases exist inside the city of Jacksonville.
Fortner went on to say in the media release that as the City of Jacksonville gets set to initiate Phase 1 of its reopening plan, that it will continue to be important for residents to follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines.
