CHEROKEE COUNTY – Within a two-day reporting period, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen by 39.6 percent, going from 101 reported cases Friday evening to 141 Sunday evening.
Data from the Cherokee County Public Health Department shows that the most recent figures reflect 80 active cases, 59 recovered cases and two deaths. The cases are primarily of residents in the county – 121 confirmed cases – while the remaining 20 cases have been associated with a state facility.
In Jacksonville, city officials announced Monday evening that 6 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 were within city limits. Jacksonville's overall number of cases is at 53, with 43 of those listed as active.
Testing has increased throughout the state, as well as the nation, which has the possibility of revealing more confirmed cases of the virus.
Locally, Jacksonville ISD and Cherokee County are partnering to offer a walk-up COVID-19 test collection on Friday, July 3. The free testing site will remain open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is located at the John Alexander Gymnasium, 800 Farnsworth St., formerly the Lon Morris Gym. Individuals being tested must have access to a telephone in order to receive the result of their test.
Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, these symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.
Other suggestions from CCPHD include keeping hands sanitized by washing often with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; avoid touching your face with unwashed or ungloved hands; avoid close contact with those who are ill; utilize social distancing measures; stay at home as much as possible.
