Coronavirus impacts East Texas rodeos

As of Friday afternoon, Jacksonville's Tops In Texas PRCA Rodeo, scheduled for May 14-16, was still on schedule to take place.
Unfortunately, many East Texas rodeo fans have been disappointed to learns that several rodeos scheduled in the late March to late April window have either been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus (CONVID-19).
The Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo and Steer Shown, slated for this weekend has been canceled.
Next weekend's Tyler Rose City Roundup has been postponed. A new date has not been announced at this time.
The Longview PRCA Rodeo will not happen on April 17-18. Instead the event has moved to Sept. 18-19.
Two rodeos that are still on-go are the Angelina Benefit Rodeo in Lufkin, slated for April 22-26 and the Henderson County First Responders PRCA Rodeo, set to take place on April 24-25.
