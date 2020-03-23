CORONAVIRUS: Monday morning update

Two-additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed over the weekend in Smith County, bringing the total number of cases to 10 in the county.
A Dallas County judge has called for a county-wide shelter in place to begin at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Only essential business such as grocery stories, pharmacies, doctor's and dentist's offices will be allowed to open.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Sunday afternoon that he has no plans to issue a state-wide shelter in place order. Instead he said he will leave the decision up to officials in the individual municipalities.
In Louisiana, a state-wide shelter in place program is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Monday. The state has nearly three times the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus as Texas. The majority of the cases are in the New Orleans area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.