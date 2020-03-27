WELLS – A local city official confirmed Friday that a case of COVID-19 reported in Cherokee County originated in Wells.
“The one reported for the county yesterday is actually in Wells,” said Wells Mayor Pro-tem Robert Kalka. “I don't know where this person is at, but we have confirmed (the identity) through official sources.”
City officials released an announcement about noon Friday, stating that “the City of Wells in Cherokee County Texas has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in our community.”
The release states that local officials “are asking that all citizens living in Wells, Texas, and those that visit our community and local business from surrounding towns follow all guidelines set by the CDC, Governor Greg Abbott and our local Cherokee County government officials.
“The officials of the City of Wells are keeping an eye on the situation and will update the community with any new information that becomes available,” it added.
The release also noted that the lobby of city hall will be closed to the public until further notice.
“Our employees will still be in the office for community support,” it stated. “Thank you for your assistance in keeping our citizens and Cherokee County safe during this COVID-19 pandemic.”
