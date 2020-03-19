COVID-19 forces Workforce Solutions to implement changes

To combat the spread of COVID-19, Workforce Solutions East Texas (WSET) implemented changes early Thursday morning. Workforce centers are now closed to the public. Although we are not allowing visitors, we will continue to serve WSET customers. At this time, we anticipate the centers will remain closed through May 1st. We invite all job seekers, to continue job search with www.WorkInTexas.com, and to contact our career advisers at 1-844-ETWORKS (844-389-6757) for individual assistance. Staff will be making online service applications, required program orientations, and virtual events available on our website, www.easttexasworkforce.org, in the near future.
Dr. Robert Haberle, Chairman of the Workforce Solutions East Texas Board, said, “Our hearts are with our communities. Our critical businesses depend upon a skilled and healthy workforce to bring their products to market and an equally healthy customer base to buy those products. WSET will continue to serve our employers by helping workers and those wanting to work in every way possible. We will safeguard the Centers, limit exposure for participants and staff, and still find ways to keep our friends and neighbors in jobs that allow them to bring home a paycheck. We’re here to serve, in the most effective ways possible.”
If you are a worker whose employment has been disrupted by economic changes caused by COVID-19 concerns, we can assist you in finding new work or training for a higher-skilled role in related industries. WSET provides an array of services and programs that are designed with career development at every stage of your workforce journey, including up-skilling opportunities with local training providers.
