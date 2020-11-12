COVID-19: 17 new cases and 1 death reported on Wed. in Cherokee County

On a day that it was announced that Texas has now surpasses the one million mark in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Cherokee County add 17 newly reported cases from the previous day.
One death in the county was also recorded on Wed., according to information from USAfacts.org.
Also on Wed., Northeast Texas Public Health officials said that a large-scale uncontrolled community transmission of the disease has been noted in at least five East Texas counties — Smith, Gregg, Rains, Wood and Van Zandt.
Northeast Texas Public Health does not serve Cherokee County.
Health care officials are continuing to strongly urge East Texans to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently.
