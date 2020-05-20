COVID-19: 5 East Texas hospitals now have key antiviral drug remdesivir

According to a release form Governor Gregg Abbott's office, five hospotals in East Texas now have the antiviral drug remdesivir on hand.
Those hospitals are located in Angelina, Gregg, Harrison and Smith counties.
“The State of Texas is working swiftly to ensure our hospitals and medical providers have the resources they need to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19. I thank our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for sending these cases of remdesivir to the state of Texas. Not only will this drug treat patients throughout the state, but it will especially bolster our mitigation and treatment efforts in communities experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases.” Gov. Abbott said in the media release.
Shipments of the drug came from the Texas Department of State Health Services, which sent an initial quantity of remdesivir to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler last week.
Clinical trials indicate that the average recovery time for patients who received the drug was 11 days, versus 15 days for those taking a placebo.
