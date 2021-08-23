COVID-19 already forcing cancellations of sporting events in ETX

Several athletic encounters involving East Texas High high school and college teams have been canceled due to the latest punch from the coronavirus pandemic.
Perhaps the most significant was the cancelation of this week's high school football game between Hughes Spring and Arp, which was scheduled to be played in Arp.
Hughes Springs Independent School District officials announced on Monday that all school events have been canceled for the week due to the impact that COVID-19 is having on the district now.
Arp is now scrambling to try to find another opponent to play this week.
On Sunday a women's soccer match between Jacksonville College and LeTourneau University was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols surrounding testing.
Late last week Carthage and Kilgore were forced to cancel a football scrimmage due to high numbers of positive cases in Carthage.
Carthage is slated to open the regular season later this week by playing Crosby in New Caney.
