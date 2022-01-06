COVID-19 By the Numbers: Cherokee Cty. showing less cases than most neighboring counties

Cherokee County recorded the least number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, when compared to the neighboring counties the jurisdiction's 7-day average is the second lowest among the group.
Sixteen new cases were confirmed in Cherokee County on Wednesday, bringing the county's 7-day average to 22 cases per day.
Houston and Rusk counties had the second-lowest number of newly reported cases on Wednesday, with 31 apiece.
Houston County is the only county that has a lower number of cases per day — 16 — in the 7-day average.
Smith County had the most newly recorded cases on Wednesday when 164 cases were confirmed.
Smith also has the highest number of cases (199) for the 7-day average.
The data used in this report was published by USAFacts and was taken from the individual county reports.
County 01/05 new cases 7-day average
Anderson 38 45
Angelina 37 37
Cherokee 16 22
Henderson 128 69
Houston 31 16
Nacogdoches 60 40
Rusk 31 25
Smith 164 199
