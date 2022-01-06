COVID-19 By the Numbers: Cherokee Cty. showing less cases than most neighboring counties
Source - Metro Creative Connection

Cherokee County recorded the least number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, when compared to the neighboring counties the jurisdiction's 7-day average is the second lowest among the group.

Sixteen new cases were confirmed in Cherokee County on Wednesday, bringing the county's 7-day average to 22 cases per day.

Houston and Rusk counties had the second-lowest number of newly reported cases on Wednesday, with 31 apiece.

Houston County is the only county that has a lower number of cases per day — 16 — in the 7-day average.

Smith County had the most newly recorded cases on Wednesday when 164 cases were confirmed.

Smith also has the highest number of cases (199) for the 7-day average.

The data used in this report was published by USAFacts and was taken from the individual county reports.

 

County           01/05 new cases   7-day average

Anderson         38                           45

Angelina          37                           37

Cherokee         16                           22

Henderson       128                          69

Houston           31                           16

Nacogdoches    60                           40

Rusk                31                           25

Smith               164                         199

