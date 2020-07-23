COVID-19 case count approaching 600 in Cherokee County

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) is just shy of the 600 mark, according to the latest figures released by Cherokee County Public Health late Wednesday evening.
A total of 594 cases have now been recorded, with 369 individuals having recovered with 223 active cases remaining; of which 46 people are currently hospitalized.
The bulk of the cases have been linked to Jacksonville (340), with Rusk having 92 cases, followed by Bullard (38) and Alto (28).
The 21-30 demographic has 106 (17.8%) cases, with the 11-20 segment containing 86 (14.5%) patients stricken with the virus.
Checking in with 85 (14.3%) cases each, is the 11-20 grouping and the 51-60 age division.
