COVID-19: Case count grows by 25 in Cherokee County on Fri.

Cherokee County Public Health (CCPH) reported late Friday afternoon that 25 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) was recorded in the county on Friday.
The total number of cases is now at 358, with 217 cases being active, 119 patients have recovered, and two people have died.
Jacksonville (75766 zip code) has 213 total cases, there are 55 cases in Rusk, with Bullard having 20 cases.
The Rusk State Hospital has totaled 18 cases, with state prisons in the county having had two cases of the virus.
Of the 333 cases in the county that CCPH has age information on, 71 (21.3 percent) are in the 21-30 age ground, 18.3 percent (61) fall in the 11-20 segment and the 31-40 group accounts for 52 (15.6 percent).
Females make up 186 (55.9 percent) of the confirmed cases in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.