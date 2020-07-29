COVID-19 case count in Cherokee County stands at 717

Cherokee County's total case count for coronavirus (COVID-19) now stands at 717, according to the latest data supplied by Cherokee County Public Health.
Recoveries number 494, while active cases total 225. Two people have died.
Jacksonville residents account for 58.1% (417) of the total number of cases, with Rusk having 113 (15.7%) cases and Bullard 42 (5.8%).
Thirty-two cases are attributed to state prisons located in the county, 30 cases are associated with the Rusk State Hospital, and 30 cases involve citizens of Alto.
The 21-30 age group continues to lead in the total number of patients, with 137 (19.1% of the total).
The second-highest number of confirmed cases is with the 51-60 segment (106, 14.8%).
One hundred victims, or 13.9% of the total, are in the 41-50 category.
