Updated: May 1, 2020 @ 12:34 pm
Jacksonville, Texas
Two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Smith County on Thursday.
County officials said that 144 cases of the virus have been confirmed.
Eighty-five patients have recovered and 31 individuals remain hospitalized.
