The number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in Cherokee County, as well as the number of hospitalizations due to the virus, continue to be heavy.
According to the New York Times, there were 61 new cases of Covid-19 detected on Thursday.
New cases in the county have risen 28% in the past 14 days; although in the United States, the number of newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 have declined by 27%.
The number of individuals that have been hospitalized in Cherokee County in the past 14 days has risen 28%.
One area the county is doing far better in versus the national trend is in the number of deaths attributed to Covid-19.
The nation's death rate has swelled by 34% in the past two weeks, but only one person has died in Cherokee County during that time frame.
Since the pandemic started, 1 in 7 Cherokee County residents have contracted the disease.
The New York Times report indicates that unvaccinated individuals in the county are at an extremely high risk of coming down with Covid-19.
Local vaccination figures are somewhat of a mixed bag. Members of the community who are 65-years-old, or older, have a fully vaccinated rate of 67%.
The vaccination rate for all ages that are eligible to receive the shots was 39% as of Thursday, which is far below the national average.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.