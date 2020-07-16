COVID-19 cases continue to grow in Cherokee County; 40 and under hit hard

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cherokee County has risen to 439, according to the latest data provided by Cherokee County Public Health.
The agency classifies 238 as active cases, with 199 recoveries noted.
Individuals 40 years of age, and under, are accounting for 53.8 percent (236) of the cases in the county.
The 21-30 age group contains the greatest number of cases (83, 18.9 percent of the total), with the 11-20 age group containing 69 (15.7 percent) cases.
Jacksonville (253), Rusk (69) and Bullard (29) continue to be the leading communities in total number of cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.