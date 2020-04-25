Cherokee County Public Health (CCPH) reported two additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday morning.
A total of 14 people have been confirmed to have the virus in the county. Eight of those individuals have recovered, five active cases remain and one person has died.
Three cases are travel related and 10 have been acquired through community spread, according to a news release from CCPH. It was unknown as of press time Friday how the fourteenth case was contracted.
Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, these symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.
