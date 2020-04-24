COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County now stands at 13

Cherokee County Public Health (CCPH) reported an additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday morning.
A total of 13 people have been confirmed to have the virus in the county. Eight of those individuals have recovered, four active cases remain and one person has died.
Three cases are travel related and 10 have been acquired through community spread, according to a news release from CCPH
Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, these symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Everyone has ways that they can contribute to slow the spread of the virus and should remember to:
Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed or gloved hands.
Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
Stay at home as much as possible
Put distance between yourself and other people.
Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus
Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around other people (grocery shopping, pharmacy, etc.)
If you are in a private setting and do not have your cloth face covering, remember to still cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
