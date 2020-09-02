COVID-19: Cherokee County cases per 1,000 continues to be on high side

When compared to neighboring counties, Cherokee County's COVID-19 cases per 1,000 (of population) continues to leave a good bit of room for improvement.
Cherokee County is at 27.44 cases per 1,000 as of August 31, according to data supplied by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The only nearby county to have a higher number than Cherokee County is Anderson County, who is at
43.55 cases per 1,000. For the most part this is attributed to a massive virus outbreak at a state penitentiary at Tennessee Colony.
Angelina County has the third highest number, with 22.98 cases per 1,000.
Rusk County has the lowest total, with 13.30 cases per 1,000.
As for the total number of cases, Cherokee's 1,424 cases puts it in fifth place among the group of seven counties that were compared.
Smith County leads the way with 3,315 cases, followed by Anderson County with 2,520 and Angelina County with 2,013,
Cherokee County is also one of the lowest in total deaths attributed to the virus, with 16 individuals county having lost their life. Cherokee ranks fifth out of the seven counties.
The counties that have had the most people succumb to COVID-19 are Angelina (69), Smith (63) and Nacogdoches (49).
The counties with the fewest number of virus-related deaths are Rusk County and Houston County, with five and nine deaths, respectively.
