COVID-19: Cherokee County has 34 newly reported cases, 20 at Rusk State Hospital

Spurred on by 20 newly reported cases at the Rusk State Hospital, Cherokee County's coronavirus (COVID-19) case county rose by 34 on Wednesday.
According to Cherokee County Public Health officials, the total number of confirmed cases is 751.
Recoveries (508) continue to be well ahead of active cases (241). Sixty-one people have been hospitalized as a result of the virus.
Jacksonville is home to 425 patients, confirmed cases in Rusk total 116, Rusk State Hospital accounts for 50 cases, and 43 infected individuals are residents of Bullard.
The 21-30 age group contains 18.2% (137) of the cases, the 51-60s number 108 (14.4%) of the cases, and the 41-50 group has the third-highest number of cases, 103 (13.7%).
